North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.