FILE - New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (71) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year, $17 million contract extension starting next season. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Tuesday, July 26,2022.