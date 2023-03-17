New Jersey Devils (44-17-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (34-27-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Florida Panthers after Timo Meier's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Devils' 4-3 shootout loss.
Florida has a 34-27-7 record overall and a 20-10-4 record on its home ice. The Panthers lead league play with 325 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).
New Jersey is 25-4-4 in road games and 44-17-7 overall. The Devils have a 40-6-6 record when scoring at least three goals.
The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 4-2. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Verhaeghe has 34 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.
Dougie Hamilton has 18 goals and 47 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has scored four goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.
Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, two penalties and 4.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.
INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Givani Smith: out (face).
Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
