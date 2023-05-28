Boston Red Sox (28-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23, second in the NL West)
Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -114, Red Sox -105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Boston Red Sox as losers of three games in a row.
Arizona has gone 14-12 at home and 29-23 overall. The Diamondbacks are 12-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Boston has a 28-24 record overall and a 13-13 record on the road. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .263, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 14-for-42 with a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .513. Masataka Yoshida is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by six runs
Red Sox: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)
Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (calf), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
