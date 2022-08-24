Arizona Diamondbacks (56-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-75, fourth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.78 ERA, .97 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (6-4, 3.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Royals +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Kansas City Royals trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.
Kansas City is 30-35 in home games and 50-75 overall. The Royals are 30-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Arizona has a 56-66 record overall and a 24-34 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have gone 41-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 17 home runs, 22 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .252 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-35 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.
Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .182 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
Diamondbacks: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs
INJURIES: Royals: Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (forearm), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
