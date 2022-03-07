ANDOVER — For nearly two years, the kindness of Merrimack Valley residents has only exceeded expectations through the Kindness Collaborative’s work to help thousands of people across the valley.
Now, they are looking to do it again with the 30,000 diapers in 30 days challenge, said Alex Bromberg, a founder of the group.
The diapers will go to the Lawrence-based organization Neighbors in Need and other families identified throughout the Merrimack Valley, he said. The group is well on its way to its 30,000 diaper goal by March 15 with more than 18,000 donated so far, he added.
With a 164-diaper box of Pampers costing about $43, it’s a huge expense for families.
“It’s extremely expensive and families can’t buy diapers with food stamps, so they really need help,” said Alyssa Kelly, a pediatric nurse who lives in Andover who reached out to Bromberg for help with the drive.
She’s been partnering with organizations, including Neighbors in Need, through her own organization the Caring Closet.
Last year, she collected about 15,000 diapers and wanted to double that effort this year as the need continues to rise along with the cost of diapers, she said. So partnering up with the Kindness Collaborative to get the word out about the diaper drive was a good way to meet and hopefully exceed that goal, she said.
On Thursday, about 18,000 diapers had been collected so far, which keeps the group on track at 1,000 diapers a day, Bromberg said.
And those diapers are almost immediately going to people who need them as soon as they come in Kelly said.
“When we work together as a community we can make big things happen, which I’m already seeing,” Kelly said.
The new Andover restaurant called Bartlet Street at 11 Bartlet St. is the public donation center where people can drop off diapers.