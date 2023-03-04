Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten)
Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers after Hunter Dickinson scored 31 points in Michigan's 91-87 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Hoosiers are 14-2 in home games. Indiana scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.
The Wolverines are 11-8 in conference games. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 blocks for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Jett Howard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
