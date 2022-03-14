The National Association of Landscape Professionals notes that lawns can support a significant number of insects feeding on them because the grass grows much faster than the insects can damage it. But noticeable damage, such as brown patches in the grass, severed roots and grass that is easily pulled up, indicate that insect infestations are significant enough to require intervention.
Lawn care professionals can work with homeowners to develop solutions to address insect infestations. Infestation prevention involves a handful of strategies, not the least of which is ensuring a lawn is properly cared for. Such care delivers nutrients to the lawn and reduces its risk of becoming undernourished. Undernourished lawns are more vulnerable to insect infestations and weeds.