FILE -Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo (63) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Reliever Diego Castillo and the Seattle Mariners went to salary arbitration Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 with the pitcher asking for $3,225,000 and the team offering $2.95 million.