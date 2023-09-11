Brandon Aiyuk was money in the 49ers’ season opener on Sunday.
Money, as in eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns (and a big block to spring another).
Money, as in “this guy is going to be paid so much” next offseason.
It’s probably incorrect to say that Aiyuk’s Week 1 was a breakout performance — he had more than 1,000 receiving yards last season. It was certainly an eye-opening performance, though.
Aiyuk wasn’t just good — he was great against the Steelers.
And if that paradigm applies to the entire season, the 49ers will play deep into the winter, and Aiyuk will become a very rich man in 2024.
After just making Nick Bosa the richest non-quarterback in the NFL, it’s fair to wonder how the 49ers will be able to extend Aiyuk after this campaign.
The answer is simple:
The NFL’s salary cap isn’t real.
The more complicated way is to say that the 49ers — despite having eight players who average at least $15 million per season on their current contracts — have the most salary cap space in the NFL at this moment, per OverTheCap.com. Next season, they can create over $63 million in cap space with simple contract restructures.
Oh, and the NFL’s salary cap keeps expanding and will likely reach $300 million by 2026. (It’s at $224 million now.)
So, no, there’s no cash crunch now that Bosa is signed for five more seasons — just a need for an accountant.
If Aiyuk repeats last year’s stats, he’s worth around $20 million a year on the open market. That’s D.J. Moore, Terry McLaurin, Chris Godwin money — all players with similar outputs to Aiyuk in 2022.
If he takes a step forward, as Sunday’s opener implies he might, he’ll be worth more than $25 million per season.
That’s Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown money.
It’s a level up.
Either way, the Niners will be the first team in the NFL with two $20 million receivers in Aiyuk and Samuel. And that distinction won’t affect much of anything.
Not so long as their quarterback, Brock Purdy, accounts for less than half of one percent of the salary cap, as Purdy does through the 2025 season.
Not so long as the salary cap can be so easily manipulated that even I can see how the Niners can manage it.
And I’m leaning towards the latter option for Aiyuk, by the way.
I don’t think Aiyuk’s opening game will look like an outlier in a few months. We’ve long known that Aiyuk is as talented as any receiver in the league. But what was made clear Sunday is that both Purdy and coach Kyle Shanahan have the utmost trust in him.
And trust is worth its weight in gold for a receiver.
That trust didn’t develop on the flight to Pittsburgh, either.
When executed to the coach’s ideal, the Shanahan offense should feed the ball to the team’s X receiver. That was Andre Johnson in Houston, Pierre Garçon in Washington, and Julio Jones in Atlanta.
In San Francisco, it’s Aiyuk.
But the combination of inconsistent practice effort and inconsistent quarterback play in the receiver’s first two seasons had Aiyuk in limbo. He was improving, but would the 2020 first-round pick ever live up to expectations?
We stopped asking that question last year. The ball started finding the Niners’ X receiver when Jimmy Garoppolo was playing well last year and after a few games of Purdy being the starter.
Aiyuk only had one touchdown over the final three games of the regular season and the Niners’ two playoff wins, but he was targeted 33 times, caught 23 passes, and amassed 340 yards — an impressive 14.7 yards per reception.
Aiyuk followed that with a brilliant training camp. On a team littered with stars, Aiyuk was hands-down the Niners’ best player in the preseason.
That undoubtedly made an impression on Purdy, who threw to Aiyuk when he was wide open (he averaged 8-plus feet of separation from the nearest defender per route run on Sunday, per NFL Next Gen Stats) and when he was tightly covered.
Purdy’s second-quarter back-shoulder throw to Aiyuk in the end zone — with Patrick Peterson draped on the receiver’s front shoulder — showed how much trust has developed between the quarterback and receiver.
“I just went back shoulder,” Purdy said. “That’s huge for us… the trust factor. Leading guys, having anticipation. and obviously when it’s a 1-on-1 matchup, we have such great talent, it’s like, man, just give him an opportunity — throw it up and see what happens.”
Good things happened.
Of course, it won’t always be this straightforward for Purdy and Aiyuk — in the coming weeks, defenses will realize that’s the matchup they need to stop, creating more room for Samuel and George Kittle.
“We’ve got some pretty good eligibles [receivers],” Shanahan said. “You don’t go in thinking it’s all going to be Aiyuk like it was today. You go in with it pretty balanced… [But] Anytime you throw it to someone eight times, and all eight of them are completions, that means you’re doing some pretty good stuff.”
I don’t think Purdy will forget how easy Aiyuk made his job on Sunday, though. He’d be a fool not to default to No. 11 after Sunday.
And in this day and age, the absolute top receivers are so good, they cannot be stopped within the game’s rules.
We’ll see in the weeks to come if Aiyuk is, in fact, that kind of receiver.
But if he aims to reach that level and take all that comes with it, he’s unquestionably off to a good start.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.