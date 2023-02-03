Columbia Lions (6-16, 1-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-11, 3-4 Ivy League)
Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -14.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Columbia Lions after Jordan Dingle scored 27 points in Pennsylvania's 83-68 win over the Harvard Crimson.
The Quakers have gone 6-4 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League with 15.3 assists per game led by Nick Spinoso averaging 3.4.
The Lions are 1-6 in Ivy League play. Columbia is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is averaging 23.8 points for the Quakers. Max Martz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Columbia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
