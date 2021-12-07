Penn (3-8) vs. Saint Joseph's (4-4)
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jordan Dingle and Penn will take on Jordan Hall and Saint Joseph's. Dingle has scored 27 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Hall is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Joseph's' Hall has averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists while Taylor Funk has put up 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Quakers, Dingle has averaged 18.2 points while Jonah Charles has put up 9.8 points.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hall has had his hand in 43 percent of all Saint Joseph's field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 71: Penn is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 71.
COLD SPELL: Penn has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.
RECENT GAMES: Penn has averaged only 64 points per game over its last five games. The Quakers are giving up 73.4 points per game over that span.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com