For about 50 minutes Tuesday afternoon, Dirk Nowitzki returned to a spot he occupied so many times during his illustrious 21-year career with the Mavericks:
At a dias in front of reporters and cameras talking about his on-court accomplishments and memories and his expectations for Wednesday night, when the Mavericks will retire his No. 41 jersey in a ceremony after their game against the Warriors.
Midway through the press conference, however, Nowitzki was asked to consider the Mavericks’ future, rather than reflect on his past.
What advice would he give Luka Doncic to have similar success in Dallas?
Nowitzki started with the obvious: “I love Luka. I think everybody knows that.”
And then he offered insight into their relationship.
Though the two overlapped in Dallas for just the 2018-19 — and Nowitzki missed the first 26 games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery — they bonded despite their 21-year age difference and the 20-year gap in NBA experience between record-setting veteran Nowitzki and rookie Doncic.
Dirk understood and empathized with Doncic’s abrupt adjustment — not just to the highest level of basketball, but also to living several time zones away from his Slovenian home and Spanish club roots.
Doncic also admired Nowitzki’s loyalty — and laughed recently as he recalled his favorite memory playing with Nowitzki.
“I was not nearly as good, especially early on,” Nowitzki said. “I had a really slow start, and I could kind of hide behind Steve [Nash] and Mike [Finley] there for a while, but he’s been basically the No. 1 guy ever since he got here, so there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that.”
Doncic has also started to mirror some of Nowitzki’s many initiatives off the court. This Christmastime, for example, Doncic sent gifts, gear and autographs to children at hospitals in Dallas and Slovenia — reminiscent of Uncle Dirk’s annual visits to local hospitals during the holidays.
Nowitzki joked Tuesday that he’s not sure exactly what his “special advisor” role with the Mavericks will entail, aside from occasional advice or suggestions to owner Mark Cuban or coach Jason Kidd.
But guiding Doncic is a responsibility he’d like to include, too.
“I would love to mentor him a little bit,” Nowitzki said. “We’ve had some meetings over the years. He’s a really sweet guy with a huge heart, and on the court, he looks to mature the way he plays and the way he reads the game. And then when you catch him off the floor, you realize this kid is 22 years old. It’s fantastic, amazing what he’s doing.
“Really happy for him. Really proud of him. Just got to keep working, hopefully stay injury-free and have a long career with the Mavs. Anywhere I can be of help down the line, if he has questions, he has my number, we can meet at any time. I’d love to help him reach his goals.”
