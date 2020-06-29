DERRY — A Litchfield man is recovering from serious injuries after a dirt bike accident in Derry Sunday, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Just after noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to the Rockingham Recreational Trail in Derry for a single dirt bike accident.
They found Devin Patrick Tardif, 26, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, had fallen off of his bike and landed in a pile of wood. He was on the Rockingham Recreational Trail near Warner Hill Road when he took his hands off the handle bar to adjust his goggles, he told the officers. Tardif was traveling about 25 to 30 mph, according to the department.
Tardif was able to get out to the trailhead parking lot off Warner Hill Road where he called 911 and was able to be transported by Derry Rescue to Parkland Medical Center, according to the department.
Tardif had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation, however, driver inattention appears to be the primary causation of the accident, according to the department.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by the Derry Police Department, and Derry Fire and Rescue.