HAVERHILL — Nearly 100 people with disabilities who rely on day services provided by Fidelity House CRC have seen their lives disrupted by a strike involving nearly 300 employees of that human services agency.
Brad Howell, president and CEO of Fidelity House CRC, said 96 adults with disabilities participate in day “habilitation” services aimed at helping them attain, keep, or improve skills and functioning for daily living and also participate in community-based day services.
In January, Career Resources Corporation of Haverhill and Fidelity House of Lawrence merged to create a new organization, Fidelity House CRC, which became the largest provider of services in the Merrimack Valley for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy.
The program, which primarily operates out of the agency’s 22 Park Ridge Road facility in the Ward Hill Business Park, was closed Tuesday and Wednesday and agency officials say they don’t know when it will reopen.
“This is the group most impacted by the strike,” Howell said. “The day habilitation and community-based day programs have been closed for two days which is a disruption to each person’s daily routine and their family members or guardians must take time off from work to provide care.”
Fidelity House CRC serves 1,144 area children, teens and adults with disabilities or other challenges.
About 300 employees of Fidelity House CRC are on strike as they seek a better contract offering higher wages and equity in pay.
The strike began on Tuesday with a solidarity rally in Lawrence that included Mayor Daniel Rivera, state Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, and Lawrence City Council President Kendrys Vasquez.
The strike continued on Wednesday with about 20 union members picketing at the agency’s 22 Park Ridge Road location in Haverhill’s Ward Hill Business Park and about 100 members picketing at the agency’s 439 South Union St. location in Lawrence, where the agency’s headquarters are located.
The agency also serves a growing population of adults with acquired brain injury and provides job placement services for military veterans who face barriers to employment, agency officials said.
Howell, who served as CEO of Career Resources Corporation for 13 years, was appointed president and CEO of the new organization, which is funded primarily through contracts with the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services, Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission and MassHealth.
Daniel Hoffer, private sector coordinator for Service Employees International Union 509, said his union has been in contract negotiations since late June, but that the talks reached an impasse. He said the strike is expected to continue until a contract agreement is reached.
“We are striking for a fair wage for all employees, and equal pay for equal work,” he said.
He said the union has asked for a 3% pay raise in the first year of a new contract and 3% in the second year for all employees, as well as equity in pay for day workers who work at the agency’s offices, who he said do the same work as higher-paid residential staff.
Residential union workers are employed at the agency’s 26 group homes, located in Haverhill, Methuen, Andover, Salisbury, Amesbury, Lawrence and Georgetown, while union day workers are primarily employed at the Park Ridge Road location.
Howell said that 116 adults live in community residences with 24/7 staffing and that 14 of those residents participate in day services.
Last week, members of the union at Fidelity House overwhelmingly voted to authorize the strike, delivering management with the legally required 10-day notice of their intent to strike, Hoffer said.
In response to the strike, the agency implemented contingency plans for staffing its residential programs for adults with disabilities, according to a press release issued by Howell.
“Our residential programs will be staffed by those employees who choose not to participate in the strike, management personnel and by temporary staff,” Howell said.
Howell said his agency proposed a “strong final offer in an effort to avert a strike.”
Highlights of the offer include a 2.5% wage increase for most employees in year one and a 2.5% increase for all bargaining unit employees in year two of the contract, Howell said.
In addition, in year one, there would be market rate increases for many positions within day services, averaging 10% and in some cases as high as 20%, and one-time bonuses for relief staff upon ratification of the agreement, Howell said.
He noted that, “Unfortunately, the union did not accept this offer and decided to move forward with a strike. This is obviously a disappointing result.”
Howell said the cost associated with the SEIU’s preferred proposal goes far beyond what his agency’s current financial position can reasonably support.
Hoffer said the agency has not agreed to parity for the day program staff and that it wants to exclude 67 part-time relief staff from receiving a first year raise.
“We are close on the numbers, but the offer for day workers does not include all day workers,” Hoffer said. “The turnover for all employees has been high due to the current low wages.”
Hoffer said the direct care workers at Fidelity are among the bottom three lowest paid human service providers in the state, with most staff making just above minimum wage. Low wages have created a turnover crisis, he said, with the agency often deferring to temporary workers to fill in staffing gaps.
Hoffer said that if his union agrees to the agency’s latest offer, the starting pay for 100 positions in the bargaining unit will be minimum wage ($13.50) by the time the contract expires in two years.
A small number of sleep overnight staff are the lowest paid and currently receive minimum wage, he said.
SEIU 509 and Fidelity management reached an impasse after management was unwilling to raise wages for nearly one-third of the bargaining unit, Hoffer said.
Other proposed wages would still leave workers around minimum wage rates once the state’s minimum wage increases again in January 2020, he said.
“We want every worker to have equal pay for equal work and also a raise,” Hoffer said.
Peter MacKinnon, president of SEIU 509, said the direct care staff at Fidelity do some of the most difficult work in human services.
“Caring for our state’s most vulnerable is not minimum wage work, but that is what Fidelity direct care staff is being paid,” he said. “These workers are simply asking Fidelity management for what’s fair - not only so they can support their families, but so they can continue to do the work they love.”
The union created a webpage asking for public support of its contract negotiations: act.seiu.org/onlineactions/IqIGYIJZf0aEq1apIg2xbg2.