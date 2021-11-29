Bethesda vs. Dixie St. (1-5)
Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Dixie St. Trailblazers are set to battle the Flames of Bethesda. Dixie St. lost 87-70 loss at home to Weber State in its most recent game.
SQUAD LEADERS: Cameron Gooden has averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 assists this year for Dixie St.. Complementing Gooden is Hunter Schofield, who is averaging 14.2 points per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.
LAST TIME: Dixie St. put up 90 and came away with a 21-point win over Bethesda when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. went 2-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Trailblazers put up 71 points per matchup in those five games.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com