Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 3-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (9-12, 5-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary's -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers host Ramiir Dixon-Conover and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash in NEC action Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary's ranks third in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Red Flash are 3-6 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary's.

Dixon-Conover is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

