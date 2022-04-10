FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, May 15, 2021. Djokovic won 6-3 6-7 6-2 and will play Rafael Nadal in the final. Novak Djokovic is ready to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I miss competition,” the Serbian tennis star said Sunday April 10, 2022, on the opening day of the clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco.