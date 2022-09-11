Editor’s note: This is the sixth in an intermittent series of stories about the history and future of Lawrence’s canals. This installment in “Canal Crossroads” explores the persistent problem of canal trash.
As chance would have it, shortly after City Councilor Marc Laplante sat at a sidewalk bench along the North Canal for an interview on the waterway’s condition two young men walked by and one of them tossed an entire cellophane wrapped sub sandwich to the walkway.
“Waaaap,” it slapped against the concrete, and Laplante hopped from the bench and picked it up.
“Hey, hey-heh, hey boss, hey boss, hey, did you throw this over here?” Laplante called out to the guy, before urging him to do the city a solid and not litter.
There being no trash barrel around, Laplante set the sub on a railing post and, shaking his head, went back to his canal talk, first making a short observation.
“Then there is that,” he said.
The “that” to which he referred, in general, was canal trash.
The topic comes up from time to time in discussions about both of the city’s canals, the North and South canals.
The little rubbish drama involving the city councilor, in late spring, brings to mind a larger and lingering trash-related disagreement — between the city of Lawrence, on one hand, and the canal owner (previously, the Enel company and now Central Rivers Power) on the other hand.
The two sides have for decades disagreed over responsibilities related to canal trash; and, periodically, both sides have arranged canal clean-ups including one in October 2004, under Mayor Michael Sullivan, when two tons of refuse were removed.
The North Canal extends a mile from the Casey Bridge to the lower locks area across from Lawrence General Hospital.
Between those two places are residences, offices, businesses and sidewalks and grassy areas and ... lots of trash and debris.
On Friday, an Eagle-Tribune reporter and photographer walked from 250 Canal St. and the Washington Mill Lofts to the Island Street complex and a new affordable housing project under construction.
There were no trash barrels.
The banks above the canal walls were strewn here and there with plastic bottles, cans, cups, face masks and wrappers.
A long stretch of canal bank appeared to have been mowed recently but trash had already accumulated among the shorn weeds and grasses.
Visible in the shallow canal bed east of the Lucchesi Memorial Bridge at Union Street were metal signs (No Parking), hubcaps, traffic cones and barrels, tires, sheets of corrugated metal and sundry other items.
Ducks paddled about while a huge, three-and-a-half-foot fish swam at the shore
On the other side of the Merrimack River, at the very end of the 3/4-mile South Canal, is a pocket notorious for filling with trash.
Trash in the canals was among the issues in a 2017 complaint filed by the city, mill owners and others including the local environmental health group Groundwork Lawrence.
The complaint, filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, claimed the canals’ owner — which at the time was the Enel energy corporation — was not living up to the canal maintenance responsibilities tied to its license to generate hydropower nearby at the Great Stone Dam.
FERC found that Enel was not in violation of its license, and deferred any decision on whether the canals’ owner was responsible for removing canal trash and debris until another issue was resolved — that being whether the canals should be covered under the company’s federal license to generate hydropower.
Enel subsequently sold the hydropower operation to another company, Central Rivers Power, and the question over licensing requirements is expected to be taken up in the coming years.
In the meantime, the trash and debris problem, in and around the canal, continues — as it has for decades.
Periodic clean-ups have temporarily lessened the problem but it always returns.
Randald Bartlett, who previously managed the canal project for Enel, says — speaking as a Methuen resident and an individual, not for the company — that he spent a decade trying to find solutions that worked for everybody.
“We would have meetings where we would talk about trash, I would point out that the canals don’t generate any trash and that there are no trash cans along the canals for residents to use,” Bartlett said.
“The City’s response was that Enel should install trash cans and empty them. We offered to buy trash cans but told them that we weren’t in the trash management business nor did we generate trash.”
An email sent to the mayor’s office Thursday regarding the trash issue had not been returned as of Saturday.
But Brad Buschur, project director at Groundwork Lawrence, said he does not think trash barrels are the answer to the problem.
He said people need to take responsibility for their trash and most property owners around the canals do maintain their common areas and sidewalks.
He said it is Central Rivers’ responsibility, as the canals’ owner, to maintain their property.
“I live on a state road and people throw trash in my yard all the time, and i pick it up,” Buschur said. “That is what any property owner does.”
In an email a Central Rivers representative said the company is working with a partner to remove trash from the bottom of the canals.
“While Central Rivers does not introduce any trash into the river or canals, we have made significant efforts and investments to remove trash which accumulates in the canals, including installation of a trash boom in the North Canal, and partnering with local non-profits to manage trash and debris removal.
“We have also opened a dialogue with the City of Lawrence and other groups to discuss how the debris can be prevented from entering the river/canals. Proper waste management would improve the condition of the canals and eliminate the need for costly trash removal.”
