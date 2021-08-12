If you know the answer, send your response to The Haverhill Gazette by:
Last week’s photo, courtesy of the Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department, was of the old Broadway School. In this photo, pupils can be seen sitting on the front porch.
Kathy Sciacca did her research and got it right!
Gerrie DeLuca of Dexter, Maine, also got the answer correct. He writes: "I attended the school in the 1940's. It had 4 grades in one room with 1 teacher Mrs. McNally. Two rows of desks for each grade. The school was sold to a Haverhill Trade School teacher who renovated it into his home. The building (home) remains there today."