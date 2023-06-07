METHUEN — Investigative documents in the criminal corruption case against a former Methuen police officer accused of forging his training credentials are now sealed from public view until Aug. 31.
Also, former police officer Sean Fountain is not expected to be back in Lawrence District Court until Sept. 7.
He was previously scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing. The impoundment order sealing affidavits and other reports from public view, left unchallenged, was supposed to lapse on July 3.
The name of an accused co-conspirator is among the details under seal, authorities said.
Fountain, 50, a city councilor from 2012 through 2017 and later a police officer in Methuen from 2017 to 2020, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on April 6 on eight counts, including conspiracy, forgery and violating employee standards of conduct.
He is accused of forging a document showing he attended a police academy which he did not, following his questionable hiring by retired Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon, authorities said.
Following the arraignment, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and state Attorney General Andrea Campbell both confirmed they were continuing to investigate alleged criminal wrongdoing by Fountain and possibly others.
While it’s unclear why Fountain’s case is being delayed, court delays and rescheduling are common.
At this time, the Essex County grand jury has not handed down any indictments against Fountain.
Should he face indictment, however, Fountain’s case would be transferred to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he could face if convicted would be more severe.
In April, to obtain a criminal complaint against Fountain, Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara submitted 300 pages of investigator analysis to a Lawrence District Court clerk magistrate.
This followed an 18-month investigation “into Mr. Fountain and others” led by McNamara and police Capt. Eric Ferreira, and a report compiled by an outside firm that cost the city $60,000.
At the heart of numerous investigations in recent months is whether Fountain ever had the proper qualifications, training and credentials to be a police officer.
Following Fountain’s arrest, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and the City Council released a letter pressing for a variety of local and state law enforcement and ethics agencies to further investigate Fountain.
Tucker and Campbell subsequently issued a joint statement saying those offices are investigating.
No bail was set in the case and Fountain remains free on personal recognizance. He entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment.
Fountain’s defense attorney, Neil Faigel, declined comment for this article.
