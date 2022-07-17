LOS ANGELES — Here's a look at many of the biggest moments in Dodger Stadium history ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. The following timeline includes moments that aren't exclusive to the Dodgers' accomplishments in Chavez Ravine over the last 60 years.
— May 28, 1957: National League owners vote unanimously to approve the Brooklyn Dodgers' move to Los Angeles.
— Oct. 8, 1957: Walter O'Malley makes it official, announces the move to L.A.
— May 8, 1959: The remaining residents of the Chavez Ravine (site of Dodger Stadium) community are forcibly evicted from their homes to allow construction on the stadium to begin. Police were called after residents refused to leave. The fray lasted about two hours. After the eviction, bulldozers leveled structures on the property.
— Sept. 17, 1959: Official groundbreaking ceremony for Dodger Stadium.
— April 10, 1962: First game at Dodger Stadium, with 52,564 people in attendance to watch the Dodgers lose to the Cincinnati Reds, 6-3. Eddie Kasko of the Reds gets the first hit at Dodger Stadium; Wally Post of the Reds hits the first home run. Duke Snider is the first Dodger to get a hit.
— April 11, 1962: Jim Gilliam becomes the first Dodger to homer at Dodger Stadium, a two-run shot off the Reds' Moe Drabowsky.
— May 5, 1962: Bo Belinsky, of the Angels, becomes the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium in a 2-0 win over Baltimore.
— Oct. 3, 1962: Maury Wills steals his record 104th base of the season to finish off his MVP season in style.
— March 21, 1963: Boxer Ultiminio "Sugar" Ramos wins the WBC and WBA featherweight titles from Davey Moore in 10 rounds. Moore died days after this fight.
— Oct. 6, 1963: The Dodgers complete a four-game World Series sweep of the New York Yankees with a 2-1 victory.
— Oct. 25-27, 1963: As part of the 1963 Giant International Ski Show, a 165-foot ski jump was built in right field. The jump hill was 28 stories high, nearly twice the height of Dodger Stadium.
— Feb. 2, 1964: The Harlem Globetrotters appear in the only basketball game ever played at Dodger Stadium. A basketball game preceded the Globetrotters featuring the 1963 Dodgers vs. the 1963 Chicago Bears.
— Sept. 9, 1965: Sandy Koufax pitches a perfect game against the Cubs, still the only perfect game in franchise history.
— Aug. 28, 1966: The Beatles play a concert at Dodger Stadium before an estimated 45,000 people. Tickets were priced at $3, $4.50, $5.50 and $6
— June 8, 1968: Don Drysdale sets the record for most consecutive scoreless innings with 58.
— Aug. 6, 1969: Willie Stargell of the Pirates becomes the first player to hit a fair ball out of Dodger Stadium.
— July 20, 1970: Bill Singer no-hits the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-0 victory.
— June 4, 1972: The Dodgers retire the numbers of Jackie Robinson (42), Roy Campanella (39) and Sandy Koufax (32) during a ceremony at the Stadium.
— 1975: New, space-age colored seats replace original 1962 seats at Dodger Stadium.
— Oct. 25-26, 1975: Elton John appears in a sequined Dodgers uniform during two memorable concerts.
— April 25, 1976: Two people run onto the field and attempt to set fire to the American flag, but Cubs center fielder Rick Monday runs over and grabs the flag before they can do it.
— Oct. 2, 1977: Dusty Baker homers during the final game of the season for his 30th homer, making the Dodgers the first team in history to have four players with at least 30.
— Oct. 11, 1978: In an epic matchup featuring power vs. power, rookie Bob Welch strikes out Reggie Jackson to end the game and preserve L.A.'s 4-3 victory in Game 2 of the World Series.
— July 8, 1980: Dodger Stadium hosts its first All-Star Game. Making its debut during the game: The DodgerVision videoboard in left field.
— Oct. 3-Oct. 5, 1981: Down three to the Astros with three to play, the Dodgers sweep Houston in the final games of the season to force a one-game playoff.
— April 9, 1981: Rookie Fernando Valenzuela opens the season with a 2-0 shutout of the Houston Astros and "Fernandomania" is born.
— June 7, 1982: Steve Garvey is honored during the game for playing in his 1,000th straight game.
— Nov. 30-Dec. 9, 1984: The Jacksons take over the stadium for a series of Victory tour concerts.
— June 30, 1985: Pedro Guerrero ties a major league record by hitting his 15th home run in the month of June.
— Sept. 16, 1987: An estimated 63,000 are in attendance as The Pope holds Mass at Dodger Stadium.
— Oct. 15, 1988: Kirk Gibson hits perhaps the most famous homer in history to give the Dodgers the World Series Game 1 win.
— June 4, 1990: Ramon Martinez ties Sandy Koufax's team record by striking out 18 Braves in a 6-0 victory.
— June 29, 1990: In his final season with the Dodgers, Fernando Valenzuela no-hits the St. Louis Cardinals in 6-0 victory.
— July 28, 1991: Montreal's Dennis Martinez throws a perfect game against the Dodgers.
— Aug. 17, 1992: Kevin Gross pitches a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Giants.
— July 16, 1994: Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and José Carreras perform during "The Three Tenors" concert. Top tickets sold for $1,000.
— April 13, 1996: "Nomomania" continues as Hideo Nomo strikes out 17 Florida Marlins in 3-1 win.
— Sept. 21, 1997: Mike Piazza becomes the first Dodger to hit a home run out of Dodger Stadium when he homers off of Colorado's Frank Castillo.
— June 13, 2000: Eric Karros becomes the L.A. Dodgers' all-time home run leader with No. 229, surpassing Ron Cey.
— Aug. 17, 2003: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play before an estimated 45,000.
— Oct. 2, 2004: Steve Finley hits a walk-off grand slam to beat the San Francisco and clinch the NL West title.
— 2005: Seating in Dodger Stadium is overhauled, with more seats added, reducing the amount of foul territory.
— Sept. 18, 2006: Trailing 9-5 heading into the ninth, the Dodgers hit four straight homers off of Padres pitching to send the game into extra innings, where they win on Nomar Garciaparra's homer.
— 2008: Planned $412 million renovations announced to include plaza with restaurants beyond center field. The renovations are never completed due to the team going into bankruptcy under Frank McCourt.
— June 28, 2008: The Dodgers get their only run on an error and defeat the Angels 1-0 despite not getting a hit in the game.
— 2012: Extensive renovations are completed to the clubhouses, weight rooms, concession stands, restrooms and sound system.
— May 2, 2012: The new owners, one of which is Magic Johnson, of the team, hold an introductory news conference.
— April 1, 2013: Clayton Kershaw shuts out the Giants on opening day and hits a home run.
— 2014: Concourses are widened throughout the stadium, and new bar seating and children's play areas are added in left and right field.
— Jan. 25, 2014: The NHL holds its annual "Winter Classic" game at Dodger Stadium, with the Ducks beating the Kings, 3-0.
— June 18, 2014: Clayton Kershaw no-hits the Colorado Rockies. Only a Hanley Ramirez error prevents it from being a perfect game.
— Sept. 25, 2016: Vin Scully broadcasts his final home game. Dodgers win on Charlie Culberson's walk-off homer and Scully addresses the crowd after the game and sings "Wind Beneath My Wings."
— April 15, 2017: A statue of Jackie Robinson is unveiled near the left field reserve entrance.
— Oct. 15, 2017: Justin Turner hits a memorable walk-off home run in NLCS Game 2 against the Cubs.
— Oct. 26-27, 2018: Max Muncy hits a walk-off homer in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the World Series against Boston, ending the longest game in postseason history.
— March 28, 2019: The Dodgers hit a record eight home runs on opening day in 12-5 win over Arizona.
— July 13, 2019: In a three-hour concert, Paul McCartney plays a whopping 38 songs.
— 2020: Dodger Stadium remains closed during the season but eventually becomes host to one of the largest COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinics in the country.
— April 9, 2021: In the home opener, the Dodgers hand out the 2020 World Series title rings and raise the World Series pennant.
— Oct. 6, 2021: Chris Taylor hits a walk-off home run to lift the Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.
— May 6-7, 2022: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias becomes first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, with two sold-out shows.
©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.