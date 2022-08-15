FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws during the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on May 24, 2022, in Washington. Buehler will have season-ending surgery for the elbow injury that has prevented him from pitching for the last two months. The Dodgers announced Monday, Aug. 15, before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that that Buehler's surgery is scheduled for Aug. 23.