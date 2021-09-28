FILE - Jaime Jarrin, Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame Spanish-language broadcaster, is honored for his 54 years with the team before an interleague game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, in this Monday, June 11, 2012, file photo. Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team. Jarrín announced his decision on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, saying he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December.