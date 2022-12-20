ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Dolan scored 16 points to help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64 on Tuesday night.
Dolan was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Big Red (8-3). Guy Ragland Jr. scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds. Max Watson shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 21 points and two steals for the Mountain Hawks (5-6). Jakob Alamudun added 15 points and six rebounds for Lehigh. Evan Taylor also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
