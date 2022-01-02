The Dolphins’ magical run in the second half of the season came to a screeching halt Sunday in a 34-3 road loss to the Tennessee Titans that not only ended their winning streak but may have thrown cold water on their playoff chances.
After wins by the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders, a victory from the Los Angeles Chargers over the Denver Broncos would officially eliminate the Dolphins from playoff contention.
The Dolphins entered their Week 17 matchup as the AFC’s seventh seed, needing only to win their final two games to complete a remarkable turnaround from 1-7 and return to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.
Instead, the Dolphins wilted on a cold, dreary Nashville in front of the Titans, who clinched their second consecutive AFC South title, and Ryan Tannehill, the former Dolphins quarterback who spent his first seven seasons in Miami.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season in the elements. He completed 18-of-38 passes for 205 yards and an interception. He also lost a first-quarter fumble as he attempted to pass.
A defense that has been one of the best since Week 9, the start of the team’s winning streak, allowed a season-high 198 rushing yards and sacked Tannehill just once. The Dolphins defense entered the game with a league-high 45 sacks.
The Dolphins quickly faced a 10-point deficit, tied for their largest during the win streak. A 1-yard pass from Tannehill to tight end Geoff Swaim gave the Titans a 7-0 lead and then Tennessee made a 23-yard field goal after Tagovailoa’s fumble to take a 10-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Titans led 17-3 at halftime after a 21-yard score by running back D’Onta Foreman (132 rushing yards), who became the first player to rush for over 100 yards against the Dolphins since Jonathan Taylor in Week 4.
The Dolphins opened the second half with an improvement in execution but still nothing to show for it.
Their first drive started at their own 2-yard line and drove deep into Titans territory, but Tagovailoa was sacked on third down and then kicker Jason Sanders’ 53-yard attempt fell short.
On the second possession of the half, an incomplete fourth-down pass to wide receiver DeVante Parker left another drive fruitless early in the fourth quarter with time running out.
As the Titans scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to cement another division title, the Dolphins were left to ponder everything that had gone wrong.
