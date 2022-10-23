MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With the Pittsburgh Steelers driving late on consecutive drives to potentially spoil a night in which the Dolphins’ 1972 undefeated team was celebrated, the defense came through with a pair of key takeaways.
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene made a toe-tapping interception in the end zone with 18 seconds left to preserve the Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
The third-year player who has struggled at times secured the grab in the corner of the end zone as quarterback Kenny Pickett made the throw on the run.
The win ends a three-game losing streak for the Dolphins (4-3), who won their first three games of the season.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, playing in his first game since sustaining a concussion on Sept. 29, completed 21 of 35 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown.
Igbinoghene’s interception, the first of his career, came just moments after safety Jevon Holland undercut and intercepted Pickett in the red zone on the previous possession.
The two takeaways, the Dolphins’ first since Week 3, capped what was a strong effort for the defense. Pittsburgh punted on its first five possessions of the second half before the interceptions.
Tagovailoa was sharp early on in his first game in almost a month. He was 6 of 7 for 68 yards on the opening possession, a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Raheem Mostert.
But after jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, the offense fizzled, stalling out on multiple occasions in the red zone.
After a 24-yard field by kicker Jason Sanders, cornerback Justin Bethel intercepted Pickett, setting up a 42-yard field goal by Sanders and giving the Dolphins a 13-0 lead.
The Steelers then scored 10 consecutive points, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver George Pickens. A late 47-yard field goal gave the Dolphins a 16-13 halftime lead.
On the Dolphins’ first possession of the second half, the offense drove as far as the 14 but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opted against a 31-yard field goal attempt and potential nine-point lead to keep the offense on the field. Running back Chase Edmonds was stuffed short by inside linebacker Myles Jack on a run attempt.
The sequence was a microcosm of the Dolphins’ issues in the red zone on Sunday. They entered Week 7 as the fourth-best red zone team in the NFL, converting 12 of 17 opportunities into touchdowns.
However, after the Dolphins’ opening drive against the Steelers, they went for 0 for 2 in the red zone.
Players and coaches from the franchise’s undefeated 1972 team were recognized at halftime as part of the season-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of their perfect season.
Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield joined Tagovailoa and inside linebacker Elandon Roberts as captains for the pregame coin toss.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.