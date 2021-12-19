MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A rare turnover from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who entered Sunday’s game having only given the ball away twice during the team’s winning streak, threatened the team’s slim playoff hopes.
A pick-six, Tagovailoa’s second interception of the game and returned by cornerback Brandin Echols, tied the score at 24 with under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter after the Dolphins dug themselves out of a 10-0 first-quarter deficit.
The Dolphins responded on the ensuing possession with a nine play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 11-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Quarterback Zach Wilson’s fourth-down throw to wide receiver Keelan Cole was then short of a first down as the Dolphins defense held New York to 54 yards in the second half and preserved the 31-24 win.
The victory gives the Dolphins (7-7) their sixth straight victory after a 1-7 start, as they hold tight to a chance at the playoff.
Running back Duke Johnson rushed for a career-high 107 yards, becoming the team’s first 100-yard rusher this season. The Dolphins rushed for a season-high 183 yards.
It was a perfect time for the emergence of a dormant running game this season. The Dolphins were playing without top offensive rookie Jaylen Waddle, sidelined by coronavirus protocols, and Tagovailoa struggled for parts of the afternoon, completing 16 of 27 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
A bad exchange between quarterback Tagovailoa and Johnson forced a three-and-out on the opening possession.
An interception on the first play of the second possession led to a field goal after the Jets scored on a 2-yard run, putting the Dolphins in a 10-0 deficit.
The Dolphins got on board with a one-yard run from Johnson, leaving them a 10-7 deficit. The Jets responded with a 1-yard run by Wilson to take a 17-7 lead. The Dolphins trailed 17-10 at halftime.
The Dolphins tied the score at 17 on their first drive of the third quarter. Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run.
Miami took a 24-17 lead with a 2-yard touchdown pass to defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
