Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins likes to say, after losses, that there’s a “24-hour rule” in the NFL. Players have that much time absorb either the victory or defeat before moving on to the next game.
For seven consecutive losing Sundays, you could just about set your clock to Wilkins standing at a podium using the phrase at roughly 4:45 p.m. — the later West Coast game at the Las Vegas Raiders and early-in-the-day London loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars notwithstanding.
With the Dolphins’ ugly, turnover-filled 17-9 victory on Sunday now followed by the quicker turnaround of hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, does the same apply?
“No 24-hour rule,” he said. “At least cut in half, if that.”
The Dolphins don’t have time to celebrate — even in the off chance they would like to after beating a 1-8 Houston team while turning the ball over five times — with star quarterback and South Florida product Lamar Jackson coming to town. Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer acknowledged Monday he was so consumed with preparing for Jackson’s dual-threat abilities to run and pass that he forgot he had a media web conference scheduled and had to be pulled out of a meeting.
The Dolphins, despite snapping a seven-game losing streak with Sunday’s win, have a number of concerns in the three days between games before facing the 6-2, AFC North-leading Ravens.
Any idea of wide receiver Will Fuller returning to action from his broken finger, you can scratch that right away. Dolphins coach Brian Flores ruled him out for Thursday on Monday as the receiving corps will again miss him and DeVante Parker.
After the decision not to start quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to the fractured finger on his throwing hand came down to Sunday morning, Miami goes through another set of practices to determine his availability versus sticking with backup Jacoby Brissett. Tagovailoa hadn’t thrown yet Monday when Flores spoke to reporters, but he indicated he would see it later in the afternoon.
“That’s part of the NFL,” said Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey of having to make a quarterback determination on this short week. “As a professional, both guys need to be ready.”
Flores didn’t sound optimistic on center Greg Mancz’ ankle injury on Monday. After Mancz returned from a groin ailment to start Sunday, he went down in the first quarter with the bad ankle. Flores said it’s likely to keep him out on Thursday, but the team was still running tests at the time he spoke to reporters.
But whether it’s Mancz or Austin Reiter starting at center — with Michael Deiter still on injured reserve with a foot injury, by the way — it seems to be the least of the concerns for the Dolphins’ offensive line.
The unit can’t pass protect and can’t run block either. The Dolphins have allowed a league-worst 234 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The next most is 187 by the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, aside from Brissett’s lone run, a 7-yard scramble, and running back Myles Gaskin’s direct snap for a 6-yard touchdown out of the Wildcat, Miami ran for 34 yards on 23 handoffs against a Texans run defense that entered Sunday worst in the NFL.
“Collectively, O-line, backs, receivers, tight ends need to do a better job of creating more space for the backs to run and the backs got to do a better job of running,” said Flores.
Added Godsey: “There’s a lot that goes into those. It could be the play-call. I think we can improve on a few of those decisions — running inside versus running outside and vice-versa or pulling guys. That’s part of it too.”
But oftentimes, running the football just comes down to an offensive line blocking down hill on an opposing front seven and imposing its will, something that wasn’t seen from Dolphins blockers.
“I think we had a hard time getting to the second level,” said Reiter, “which had its impact in the run game and making those 2-yard runs into 4- and 5-yard runs. I think that was some of the difference there.”
Moreover, on the pass-blocking issues, Pro Football Focus also has tackles Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis and left guard Austin Jackson, who was previously at left tackle, as all in a three-way tie for allowing the most pressures.
“Communication,” Jackson said was the key reason why Brissett was under so much duress Sunday. “We were on different pages, at times. Houston did a good job of, you know, freeing up runners.”
Flores indicated that some backup linemen like guard Robert Jones and tackle Greg Little could be involved in the conversation for potential changes on the line.
“Every week, we look at the group, evaluate it, but we got to do a better job on the offensive line,” Flores said. “We got to coach them better. They got to play better, so we’ll look at areas to improve, and [Little and Jones] are part of those conversations, for sure.”
Said Godsey: “Every job’s earned in practice each week, and by Sunday, we’re putting the group out there we feel best about.”
Little, after the Dolphins traded for him with the Panthers in the preseason, has been inactive for all nine of the team’s games. Flores noted there were Monday morning conversations about having him play.
“We’ll see how that goes this week,” Flores said.
Flores also said wide receiver Preston Williams is expected to play Thursday after he was inactive Sunday. While Williams was left home for the Oct. 31 loss at Buffalo for disciplinary reasons, that wasn’t the reason behind him missing Sunday’s win against the Texans. It was more so to give practice-squad elevation Kirk Merritt an opportunity. Merritt had two drops against Houston, one which was also an underthrown ball by Brissett.
