MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Those were all the points the Dolphins needed Sunday to beat the New York Jets 11-6 and snap a five-game losing streak.
Add a 35-23 Buffalo win over the New England Patriots and the Dolphins were off to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Dolphins (9-8) will now face those same Bills that they split with during the regular season next week at Buffalo at a date and time to be determined in the AFC Wild Card Game.
Sanders’ 50-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining put the Dolphins ahead 9-6.
The Jets had one last chance and tried a multiple lateral play that resulted in a fumble that went through the end zone for a safety.
It was only the second game with the 11-6 final score in NFL history.
After losing starter Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion following their loss to the Packers on Dec. 25, the Dolphins then lost Teddy Bridgewater (broken pinky finger) last week against New England leaving them with rookie Skylar Thompson as starter and veteran Mike Glennon, whom they signed this week, as his backup.
Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 150 yards and did not throw a touchdown, but did not throw an interception either, avoiding any sort of disastrous play and allowing Miami’s running game and defense to make the plays needed to keep them in the game.
The Dolphins’ game-winning drive got a lift when Quincy Williams was called for a horse-collar tackle adding 15 yards on an unnecessary roughness penalty that moved the ball to the Jets’ 39.
Jeff Wilson Jr. (16 carries for 72 yards) and Raheem Mostert (11 carries for 71 yards) led the Dolphins on offense.
INJURY REPORT
— Mostert left the game early in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury and did not return.
— Right tackle Brandon Shell left the game 9:20 to go with what the Dolphins announced as knee and ankle injuries. The Dolphins moved Robert Hunt to right tackle and Robert Jones entered at right guard after Shell’s exit.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.