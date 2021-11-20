HARTFORD, Conn. — Delshaun Jackson Jr. scored 1,988 points at Hartford’s Prince Tech, but his plans to go to prep school fell through and he found himself without a lot of options for his raw talent.
Then Jim Calhoun came along, the University of Saint Joseph incarnation of the Hall of Fame UConn men’s basketball coach.
“And he basically saved me so I could play college basketball,” Jackson said. “I didn’t really have any place to go. I don’t know where I’d be or what I’d be doing if he wasn’t here.”
That first summer of 2018 at Saint Joseph’s old gym, Tyree Mitchell came to shoot baskets with Jackson, his former teammate.
“I was going to junior college,” Mitchell said. “Coach Calhoun saw me, came over, asked me my name, and then he started coming to my games.”
Jackson and Mitchell, God brothers from Hartford and East Hartford, became charter members of Jim Calhoun’s last college team, the last group of kids he would find, coach and send on their way in life with tools to succeed. Calhoun startled them on Thursday when he began practice by telling them he was retiring as men’s basketball coach.
He didn’t come to Saint Joseph to produce more NBA players, he’d been there and done plenty of that. He came for something more, and he stayed for this:
“I really, really love these kids,” Calhoun said as his retirement was formally announced on Friday. “I’ve watched them grow. We have seven or eight honor students out of 17 kids. A lot of the kids are finding responsibility. I must tell them every day, education is not free, but what you get out of it is going to pay an awful lot for you. Kids from Prince Tech, or wherever, who might not have been exposed to a place like Saint Joe’s in the past, we’ve made them an integral part of what we do. We’d like to continue to do that, someday be the ‘Hartford place to go.’ ”
Both Jackson and Mitchell are on pace to graduate in 2023, and both aspire to become social workers in their hometowns. “They need Black male role models,” Jackson said.
Jackson, 5 feet 10, was a ready-made playmaker for Division III basketball and helped Calhoun and his associate head coach, Glen Miller, Calhoun’s successor, win 16 games and reach the conference championship game in Year 1. He’s averaged 17.9 points in 59 games. Mitchell sat out that first year.
“Coach and I decided I should redshirt,” Mitchell said. “That first year, I was a little chubby and he told me to lose weight over the summer, and I did. … He’s always talked to me about being accountable.”
The next year, he played off the bench as Saint Joseph went 26-3, made the NCAA Division III tournament. Through the first three games of this season, Mitchell is the Blue Jays’ leading scorer, averaging 15.7 points.
The Saint Joseph era of Calhoun, the Hall of Fame coach with three national titles at UConn, has been something different. It became something much closer to his early days as a high school coach at Old Lyme or Dedham, Massachusetts. Oh, he has won and won big, 47-17. Now that his original freshmen are seniors, they are ranked ninth in Division III.
“He’s helped me more off the court than on, to be honest,” Jackson said. “Always telling me to keep working hard and get to class.”
Calhoun, 79, talked of staying a year or so to get the program up and running, but he has put himself through hell to stay more than four years. He overcame cancer and heart disease before he got here and began an epic battle with stomach cancer as he accepted the job in 2017. The chance to make a difference, be part of a school’s transformation to co-ed, and create a new opportunity for kids to play basketball in college, lured him from retirement and kept him driving from Pomfret to West Hartford and back.
Illnesses and complications kept forcing him to hand things off to Miller more and more. Though Calhoun was on campus and at practice nearly every day, the adrenaline flow of game days often wreaked havoc with his system. He was hit hard, too, by the death of his older sister, Rose. He took the phone call on the day the new gym was officially opened in September.
So he decided now was the time to stop coaching, while he felt good and the program was winning. Now, he and his wife, Pat, get to enjoy time together, time with children and grandchildren, time in Hilton Head.
“I was shocked when he told us,” Jackson said. “But I just want him to enjoy the rest of his life. We’re in perfect hands with Coach Miller.”
“Yes,” Mitchell agreed. “Perfect.”
So this chapter ends happily for Calhoun. He has cut down enough nets but won’t stop trying to change lives for the better. He won’t disappear from campus, his last group of kids will have his number and can call any time, just like UConn legends Ben Gordon or Caron Butler or Kemba Walker.
“Saint Joe’s has been a really, really great gift for me to be able to coach again,” Calhoun said. “Being there for kids. Life’s a battle for all of us in a whole bunch of different ways. I’ve been for very fortunate to do what I love, and it’s kind of payback because people helped me when I needed it the most. ... I’ll find another fight, you know that.”
