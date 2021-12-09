UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is never at a loss for words and rarely caught short of solutions. But as he got to campus on Wednesday, still processing the news of Paige Bueckers’ knee injury, he learned that backup guard Nika Mühl was added to the growing list of injured players that also includes Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin.
That’s a lot of problems to solve at one time, even for a coach with 11 national championships.
“A real gut punch,” he said. “I would say probably as difficult as any day I could remember. The last couple of days have been really, really difficult on the entire program.”
The recent news forced Auriemma to look back on the many great UConn players who have gone down with devastating injuries like Shea Ralph, Sue Bird and Svetlana Abrosimova.
“We were the best team in America by 100 miles in 1997 when Shea Ralph was a freshman,” Auriemma recalled. “In the first NCAA tournament game, Shea tore her ACL just running after a pass. The entire team reacted horribly to that, actually reacted as if someone has passed away, and it cost us. We ended up losing in the Final Eight where we could have won if we handled it differently. So I think it’s, how mature is your team?”
Coaches have no magic formula that can prevent injuries. All they can do is tilt the odds ever so slightly in their favor by taking advantage of opportunities to get star players off their feet and out of the fray. With the Huskies leading Notre Dame 70-49 with three minutes to play on Sunday, there was such an opportunity. But Bueckers, who hadn’t come out at all, remained in and the injury came with 38 seconds to go, UConn up 19.
It was then that Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, fell awkwardly with what was eventually diagnosed as a tibial plateau fracture that will take six to eight weeks to heal.
Auriemma spent the hours since Bueckers’ injury wrestling with a cauldron of emotions, and he was still wrestling, debating himself out loud, when asked about his approach to work-load management.
But great coaches don’t look back at what they could have done differently. They learn, they look ahead and they lead.
“I can go back and forth and relive that whole thing,” he said. “And I don’t think it happened in that one play, but I think something had to have happened because what I’ve read is, this is usually a traumatic injury caused by some type of collision. I don’t know if something happened earlier in the game, or the day before in practice — she banged knees with somebody, so I remember that. ... But that’s like saying, an NFL guy, they’re up two touchdowns, the starting quarterback is still taking the knee, right? You just play, you don’t think about these things. ...
“When you think about it, these last three or four years is the most minutes any of my players have ever played. I don’t mean just Paige, either. Obviously, things have evolved, things have changed, and I wish I could do it differently, and I might end up doing it differently.
“I’ve always, always thought about those things, but you can’t coach like that, you just can’t. I’ve had so many injuries in the beginnings of games, in the middle of practice with no one near you. I can’t allow myself to go there.”
Even Hall of Fame coaches make mistakes. They may not easily acknowledge them, but they don’t keep repeating them. With so many injuries now, there will be no choice but to push the starters as close to 40 minutes as possible for the next few weeks. But when Geno has Bueckers, Fudd, Griffin and Mühl back with plenty of time to chase the championship, you can bet things will be different.
And now it’s time for the shock to wear off and the work to go on. UConn had its first practice without Bueckers on Tuesday, but there she was, calling out suggestions to her teammates. Christyn Williams baked her chocolate chip cookies to cheer her up. Evina Westbrook assured her they would all be there when she gets back, with national title hopes still within reach.
We’ll begin to see at Georgia Tech on Thursday night if the Huskies are mature enough to handle it, but the early signs were good.
“It depends on the maturity of players, their level of confidence, their accepting a challenge,” Auriemma said. “Now is my time to step up and prove why I’m at Connecticut.”
He’ll have to do it differently, get post players more involved in the offense. And in the most general terms, his healthy players, still a group most coaches would envy, will have to function more as a team. Auriemma and his staff will have to be more creative in order to keep winning without their most creative player.
He will demand that each player be at her very best, and it may require some of the best coaching of his career to sustain the Huskies until all their players are back.
“If it was only Paige, it would be easier,” he said. “[With all the injuries], it makes our job that much more difficult. It doesn’t mean we can’t do it, can’t have same level of success, it’s just going to be more difficult.
“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for me. We’ve just got to weather the storm. It’s just going to be a long storm.”
