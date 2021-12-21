Two years ago the COVID-19 pandemic shut sports down altogether. Last season it wreaked havoc with the schedule.
Now, in college basketball at least, it threatens to turn the standings upside down. The first two couldn’t be controlled, but what’s going on now can be prevented, though it will take some elbow grease.
The latest news from the Big East Conference came down Tuesday morning: The Georgetown men’s basketball game at Providence, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled and goes into the books as a forfeit for the Hoyas, a win for the Friars.
“Big East policy states that if a conference game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to an insufficient number of available players (including as a result of COVID), that team shall be deemed to have forfeited with a loss assigned to that team,” read the conference statement. “A win will be assigned to its opponent. The win and loss will be applied to the league standings.”
This was the Big East’s fourth forfeit this week, mirroring what has become an epidemic of its own across the country. Dozens of basketball teams are on pause as the Delta and Omicron variants spread across the country. Over the weekend, there was the odd spectacle of Rick Pitino asking plaintively on Twitter if anyone would like to play his Iona team at Madison Square Garden. No takers.
So far, neither UConn men nor women have been affected. Both are fully vaccinated, but it seems a matter of time before they are given a win, or tagged with a loss through no fault of their programs.
This goes beyond just the Big East. Most of the major leagues, including all of the Power 5 conferences, have a similar policy.
What we have here is the right idea gone awry, the best of intentions paving the road to unintended consequences. Simple logic tells you it is time to take a new look at the forfeit policy, and I’m told there will soon be conversations on this front in the Big East.
“Our players have done a really nice job,” Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz said on Sunday. “Our group is all vaccinated. But there is no guarantee you aren’t going to get it. That’s what everybody thought was going to happen and it’s just not the case. It’s going to be interesting now, with leagues, are we going to continue with, ‘It’s a forfeit?’ Or are we going to try to reschedule games?
“You did this to encourage teams to get vaccinated. Well, we have a lot of clubs in the ACC that are fully vaccinated. Now, if somebody gets it, do you really want them to have to forfeit and take an ‘L?’ That really needs to be readdressed.”
That’s it in a nutshell, an open-and-shut case for going back to the policy in place last year, where games were rescheduled as needed.
But in execution, it’s not so simple. It was not so simple last season, remember, when games were staged in empty arenas.
In the Big East, many games in 2020-21 were ultimately canceled, in the books as no contest, because the teams involved couldn’t get together on when to play the makeup games. Not enough rest for one team, too much for another, a travel hardship for one team, an extra home or road game for another. Even with space built into the schedule to accommodate adjustment, it was difficult to drop makeup games into a perfect space.
With pro sports and entertainment not yet back to full schedule and capacity, arenas were more readily available at this time a year ago, and the networks were willing to take what sports programming they could get. Now schedules are full and rescheduling a game in places like the XL Center or Madison Square Garden would be problematic. TV slots are also filled.
The season is nearly two months old so conferences like the Big East are already advanced down this road and turning back would be complicated. DePaul, which had a 9-1 record in nonconfernce play under new coach Tony Stubblefield, now has two Big East losses on its ledger without playing a game.
Seton Hall, which did not have enough players, forfeited a game to St. John’s, but the Pirates did have enough to play DePaul, so they are now 1-1 in unplayed games.
“The current Big East forfeit policy was put in place and was supported during a different phase of the pandemic,” DePaul AD DeWayne Peevy said in a school statement. “We will do everything possible to rescind the two losses on our record because we did everything possible to play this week, even if it meant dressing the minimum five players.”
Again, best of intentions, but unintended results. The forfeits will not be factored into the NCAA’s NET Rankings, the key metric for determining tournament worthiness. But they will leave records skewed, conference tournament seedings off kilter, and make the selection process more subjective, arbitrary. This would also be true with games considered no-contest.
There are no easy answers, until vaccinations and boosters drive the scary numbers back down. Any route the Big East, or other major basketball conferences take, will be fraught with problems. But there is only one fair answer: This policy needs to be walked back, whatever obstacles need to be worked through. The only way to do it will be giving a conference the power to say, “your game will be rescheduled on this date, and you must play.”
So it won’t be ideal, but would be much better than what could become dozens, hundreds of forfeits without any attempt to reschedule. No one needs to be blamed for any of this, just a pandemic that hasn’t lost its power to disrupt.
©2021 Hartford Courant. Visit at courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.