New Orleans Pelicans (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-9, fourth in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is currently eighth in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.
The Mavericks are 9-4 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Pelicans are 5-10 in conference play. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 12.5 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.8.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup on Dec. 2. Doncic scored 28 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Dallas.
Brandon Ingram is scoring 21.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.
Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (illness).
Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Josh Hart: out (knee).
