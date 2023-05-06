FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy's Landon Donovan reacts during his playing days as he walks on the pitch after the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Carson, Calif. Landon Donovan, who played in three World Cups and scored 57 goals across 157 international appearances for the United States, was enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 6, 2023.