FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo drives against the Sacramento Kings during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, April 20, 2023. DiVincenzo has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday, July 1. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official yet.