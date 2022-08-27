FILE - Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna reacts disappointed after the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and Borussia Dortmund in Cologne, Germany, on March 20, 2022. Borussia Dortmund is not taking any chances with Reyna. The American midfielder was surprisingly left out of Dortmund’s squad for its 1-0 win at Hertha Berlin on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 despite making his long-awaited return from injury the week before.