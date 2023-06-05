FILE - Moenchengladbach's Ramy Bensebaini celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Soccer Cup match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Borussia Dortmund has signed Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini on a free transfer from Borussia Moenchengladbach, making the left back its first reinforcement of the summer.