NEWBURYPORT — With every year comes change and after Jan. 1, the city’s best-known downtown burrito spot will close its doors to make way for a new, yet to be announced restaurant.
Since opening at 24 Pleasant St. in June 2015, Dos Amigos has been a go-to lunch and dinner spot for many locals and visitors, offering a selection of burritos, tacos, and salads with a local spin on Mexican-inspired dishes.
Founded in 2003 by Joel Harris and Jay McSharry, the restaurant also has three New Hampshire locations, which will remain opened. They are in Portsmouth, Concord and Dover. The Newburyport location is the chain’s most recent addition.
When it came time to renew the business’ lease for the start of 2020, Harris said he and McSharry felt like it was time for them to turn the page.
Harris said that things haven’t always been easy for the restaurant over the last five years. While none of them were “deciding factors” in the restaurant’s closure, he noted that several things — including the seasonality of the downtown and the struggle to maintain staffing — have been somewhat of an issue, along with the fact that the Newburyport restaurant had the highest rent price of Dos Amigos’ four locations.
“We loved being in Newburyport, but I think staying on another five years would be a struggle,” said Harris. “The community is great and we really set up a new niche. A lot of families came in with their kids after baseball and soccer games. And we always tried to keep ourselves affordable.”
Dos Amigos’ last day of service will be Jan. 1.
In its place there will soon be a new restaurant “concept” helmed by McSharry, who also owns Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café, Moxy and The Franklin Oyster House, all in Portsmouth.
While Harris would not disclose any information about the new restaurant, he said residents can expect to see its doors open in early March
Residents still have some time to enjoy Dos Amigos’ in town. In the future, they can drive over the New Hampshire border.
Harris said he looks forward to what lies ahead, and that he hopes to take the opportunity to explore new restaurant ideas himself.
“I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and I’ve decided to go in a different direction,” said Harris. “I’m looking to do some new restaurant concepts.”