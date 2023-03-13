FILE - United States' Mike Bryan, left, jumps into his brother Bob Bryan's arms after defeating Russia's Igor Andreev and Nikolay Davydenko 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-2 in a Davis Cup Final tennis doubles match on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2007 in Portland, Ore. Bob Bryan is the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team. The U.S. Tennis Association is announcing the appointment on Monday, March 13, 2023.