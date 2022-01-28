North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.