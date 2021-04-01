Who hasn't been frustrated by the minimal parking on Main Street?
Now, there is a new way to avoid that parking headache. The three keywords to get more customers downtown this summer — ride your bike.
The town has been awarded an $8,000 state grant from the Department of Transportation to install seven new bike racks downtown. The first one was just installed at the intersection of Elm and Main streets - in front of Nazarian's Jewelers located in the Musgrove Building at 2 Elm Square.
The new rack looks like a two-wheel bike and is located on the brick sidewalk in front of the historic building.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, is part owner of the Musgrove Building and welcomes the new bike racks.
"There were so many people who ate outdoors at restaurants in downtown Andover last year and this will bring even more customers downtown. I support this," said Finegold, a town native. "And, we want people to walk, ride a bike downtown because it's good for them."
Additional racks will be installed at Memorial Hall Library, Old Town Hall, Elm Square, Doherty Field, Main Street parking lot, Town Offices and Cormier Youth Center.
"These new bike racks will encourage biking and other forms of active transportation. The new bike racks will enable people to have convenient locations to park their bikes when they are downtown," said Ann Ormond, Director of Business, Arts and Culture for the town.