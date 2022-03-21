BOSTON -- State public health officials are highlighting a new law that goes into effect this summer aimed at preventing "surprise" billing by health care providers.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law in 2021 that requires health care providers to tell patients how much they will pay for planned hospital stays, medical procedures, healthcare services, and referrals -- based on individual health plans. The changes go into effect in July, but officials want patients to be aware of the new rules.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
