If Chris Ballard could create a player in this NFL draft class, he might look something like Houston edge rusher Payton Turner.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman has good size, definable traits, position flexibility, a relentless motor and both attended the Senior Bowl and served as a team captain. That checks nearly every box on the Indianapolis Colts general manager’s checklist.
But Ballard will have plenty of company on this bandwagon.
Turner was a basketball and football star in high school and claims baseball – where he was a pitcher and first baseman – might have been his best sport. He started his career at the University of Houston as an interior defensive lineman and moved outside to the edge during fall camp as a junior in 2019.
Despite playing in just five games last year, Turner posted career highs with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. It was no coincidence.
“I became more explosive and learned how to bend,” he told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. “I had to move my feet better. I needed a better plan of attack with my hands. It was all new to me. I worked on it during my junior year. I was much better prepared during my senior year. It led to more production.”
Which in turn has led to a good deal of interest from the NFL. Turner estimates he’s spoken somewhat extensively with 24 teams and has met with all 32.
Many projections peg him as a Day 2 pick, landing somewhere late in the second round or early in the third. The one factor that could give evaluators pause is durability.
Turner’s recruitment slowed during his senior year of high school when an ACL injury cut his season short. A foot injury that required surgery cost him the final two games of his sophomore year at Houston, and he missed three games last season because of a combination of COVID-19, knee and hand issues.
But even his injury history has become a positive in Turner’s eyes. He’s known for never giving up on a play and often makes tackles downfield he has no business getting to.
That, he said, is the result of an insatiable hunger.
“I missed some time early in my career. I got hurt,” Turner said. “When it comes to my motor, I think about that every time I’m out there. I value my time on the field. I hate going out there and seeing somebody that doesn’t pour everything they have into every play. That’s just not me.
“You never know when you’re going to play your last down of football. I love to compete. That’s what keeps me going.”
Turner also loves to improve.
When the coaching switch happened, Turner believed he’d be a three-technique in the new 4-2-5 defensive scheme. That move would have taken advantage of his length and quickness, overmatching guards and centers.
But the coaching staff had other ideas, choosing to take advantage of Turner’s motor and speed on the outside. He attacked the new challenge with intensity, shedding about 20 pounds in two years, but he readily admits there’s still a lot for him to learn.
“I’m trying to take my game to the next level,” Turner said. “I have a lot of room to grow as I prepare to enter the NFL. You can always improve your technique. My hand placement can be better. I can be more precise with that. I’m working on my bend and being more flexible. There are so many little details that I can get better at.
“You have to improve. You’re not gonna get it done any other way. You can have a bad rep in college and still get by. You can’t do that in the NFL.”
Teams have mostly talked with Turner about playing outside linebacker or defensive end in the pros, but he’ll certainly be able to reduce inside on passing downs if that’s what helps a defense most.
He believes he’s ready for the challenge.
“I’m a great pass rusher,” Turner said. “I’m gonna set the edge. I’m physical. I bring a lot of versatility to the table. I feel like I’m as good as any edge player in this draft. I think every NFL team realizes that.”