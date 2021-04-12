Player comps are all the rage this time of year.
It’s a shorthand solution for fans, media and front office folks alike to get everybody on the same page with a given prospect. “Who does he remind you of?” might be the most asked question in the runup to the NFL draft.
When it comes to Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, there is no simple answer.
Even the man himself finds the task extremely difficult.
“I think I possess a lot of different qualities that make me unique as a player, so to pinpoint one guy, that would be tough,” Moore told reporters after the Boilermakers’ pro day March 23. “But, I mean, sure you could throw in some Tyreek Hill or Steve Smith or guys like that. I think as far as studying goes, I like to watch Calvin Ridley, Keenan Allen, Cole Beasley in the slot, Cooper Kupp in the slot. So guys like that.”
Moore’s unique profile is a double-edged sword.
On the one hand, there’s a short list of players with a 42.5-inch vertical leap and a 4.32-second 40-yard dash – the numbers posted by Moore during Purdue’s pro day. On the other hand, the list of successful NFL wide receivers who measure in at 5-foot-7 and 181 pounds is even shorter.
Size is an issue that has dogged Moore throughout the draft process. Franchise owners like to have some level of certainty before investing millions of dollars in an early draft pick. Comps often provide some peace of mind.
There are a handful of high-quality running backs who have checked in at 5-7 over the years – Darren Sproles most famously – but it’s hard to find a wide receiver.
Smith is 5-9. Hill is 5-10. And both men had more proven deep-threat ability than Moore has shown on film thus far.
But height is not a factor Moore has spent much time pondering. He’s been working on his craft, tightening up his route-running and preparing to join somebody’s rookie minicamp.
His stature isn’t part of the equation at all.
“I don’t really get into all that,” Moore said. “When I’m out there, I’m just playing, trying to make a play and trying to execute whatever’s called. I don’t really get into the numbers of how tall someone is, how fast they run or anything like that. … How tall is a good football player? I don’t think you can really put a number on that.”
The trick for the team that drafts Moore will be finding the best way to utilize him. In terms of the Indianapolis Colts, that might look more like Nyheim Hines that T.Y. Hilton.
Moore has a powerful lower body and terrific game strength. He’s shown an ability to run through tackles, and he’s been a force after the catch – a combination that often results in short receptions becoming big gains.
In this regard, there is a ready comp. San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 159 yards and three more scores as a rookie during the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl in 2019.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan lined the playmaker up all over the field – on the outside, in the slot, even in the backfield on occasion – and challenged defenses to find him on every snap.
Though, he’s four inches shorter and more than 30 pounds lighter, Moore offers similar versatility.
“I’ve shown that I can win inside, outside, be a threat in the return game and take whatever out of the backfield,” Moore said. “So whatever’s asked of me, I’m gonna do.”
The other big knock against Moore is durability. He’s played seven games over the last two seasons, but he points out he’s never had a debilitating injury.
Both his sophomore and junior years were undone by Grade I hamstring pulls. He’s never torn a muscle or damaged a knee. And he proved decisively last month he hasn’t lost any speed or explosion.
If he can stay on the field, it can be nearly impossible to keep him from making an impact on the game. Just ask Ohio State.
As an 18-year-old true freshman in 2018, the New Albany native caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns and added a third score on the ground in Purdue’s stunning 49-20 demolition of a Buckeyes team filled with future NFL starters. It’s among the most impressive individual performances in recent college football history, and it still resonates three years later.
It's impossible to turn on that tape and not dream of just how special – and unique – Moore can be.
“When you talk about money downs – third and short or anything like that – with a ’backer one-on-one, I think I’m the best player in America,” Moore said. “When we need a play, I think, there’s no doubt in my mind that I can get it done. So I think as a playmaker I’m the best there is in the country.”