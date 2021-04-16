There are a few things Joe Tryon wants to set straight.
The former University of Washington edge rusher has been showcasing his speed, fitness and athleticism on social media as he attempts to turn as many heads as possible during the runup to the NFL Draft. That task was made more difficult by some “wacky” circumstances unique to 2020.
When the Pac-12 canceled the football season last summer, Tryon signed with an agent and began working toward his pro career in California. By the time the conference finally reversed course and decided to play an abbreviated fall season, it was too late for Tryon to pay back his signing bonuses and regain his eligibility.
So he reluctantly watched his former teammates from afar and committed himself to daily improvement.
“It’s been a bit of a wacky situation with COVID hitting, football not being in my life right now,” Tryon told Seahawks Draft Blog’s Rob Staton in February, “but I made the best of it.”
The Huskies outside linebacker is among the long list of athletes who could have benefitted from a proper NFL Scouting Combine this year in Indianapolis.
His decision to opt out of the 2020 season robbed scouts of the opportunity to judge his development following a breakout sophomore campaign. In 2019, he led Washington with 12.5 tackles for loss and added eight sacks – setting himself up for a strong junior year.
Then the pandemic hit, and everything changed.
Tryon’s lone chance to impress talent evaluators in person came last month during his pro day in Seattle. He didn’t squander it.
Among the numbers Tryon posted that day were a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 35-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-8 broad jump. He also has a 6-foot-5, 259-pound frame that wouldn’t look out of place as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It’s a noticeable difference from the last time Tryon was seen on a football field and proof he wasn’t on vacation while away from the game for the past year.
“That just comes with the opportunity I was given,” Tryon told reporters after his pro day. “I’m not gonna let it go to waste. I’m gonna give it 100%. That’s just how I do things.”
On film, teams will see a player with a quick release off the snap and scheme versatility. While he’s known primarily for getting after the passer, Tryon also has show he can drop in coverage and play stout against the run.
He lined up at inside linebacker and defensive tackle at various points under former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake – now the Huskies’ head coach – and he doesn’t feel as though he’ll be limited to a single position at the next level.
The fact remains, however, Tryon’s tape is two years old, and NFL evaluators don’t often have long memories.
It’s almost certain there will be teams that are leery of Tryon’s layoff, but it’s not a problem that keeps him awake at night.
“Obviously, not playing, you get forgotten about,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, I know what I’m capable of, and I’m not worried about what everyone else has got to say.”
Tryon has seen what it takes to succeed at the pro level up close.
As early as his junior year in high school, he got first-hand looks at Seattle Seahawks defenders K.J. Wright, Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner training in the same facility he was using for workouts. And he’s worked directly with former Seahawks and Purdue pass rusher Cliff Avril.
Most projections place Tryon’s draft status somewhere around the late first round or early second. That business is never an exact science, however, and that’s even more true during this year’s virtual draft process.
It’s not something that holds much importance to Tryon.
He’s more interested about what comes after draft day than the prestige of entering the league.
“I really don’t mind where I’m drafted,” Tryon said. “It’s an honor to be in this position in the first place. What I really care about is landing on a good team that’s gonna use me to my best advantage. So it’s not about how high I go. It’s really the best place for me. So I don’t care if I’m in the first round or not.”