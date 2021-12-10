Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-9-0, third in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -118, Hurricanes -102; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Carolina. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 45 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 22 assists.
The Oilers have gone 9-4-0 in home games. Edmonton is fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.1 assists.
The Hurricanes are 11-3-1 on the road. Carolina is 10th in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl has 45 total points for the Oilers, 23 goals and 22 assists. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with a plus-10 in 25 games this season. Nino Niederreiter has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.