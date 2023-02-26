Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (22-8, 15-4 MVC)
Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -3; over/under is 132
BOTTOM LINE: Drake will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Bulldogs play the Bradley Braves.
The Braves have gone 14-1 at home. Bradley is the best team in the MVC in team defense, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.
The Bulldogs have gone 15-4 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks second in the MVC shooting 37.2% from downtown. Okay Djamgouz paces the Bulldogs shooting 52.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 9.9 points. Rienk Mast is shooting 50.2% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Bradley.
Tucker DeVries is averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.
Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
