Drake Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (6-7, 2-1 MVC)
Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays the Drake Bulldogs after Dalen Ridgnal scored 24 points in Missouri State's 79-67 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.
The Bears have gone 3-2 in home games. Missouri State scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.
The Bulldogs are 2-1 against MVC opponents. Drake is the MVC leader with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 5.3.
The Bears and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Lee is averaging five points and four assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.
DeVries is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.
Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
