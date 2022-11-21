Drake Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Tarleton State Texans (3-1)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Tarleton State Texans after Tucker DeVries scored 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.
Tarleton State went 10-5 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Texans averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.
Drake finished 25-11 overall with an 8-2 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
